Chandigarh: DC orders strict compliance with Covid norms

A meeting was held Friday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar with all the SDMs to

review Covid arrangements in the city.

The Deputy Commissioner issued directions to all the SDMs to ensure strict compliance with Covid- appropriate behaviour in their respective areas.

The SDMs were further asked to depute incident commanders for issuing challans to those found without masks and not adhering to Covid protocols. He also highlighted the nedd to accelerate the pace of vaccination.

The SDMs were asked that the shopowners and the staff working at the shops in their areas must get themselves

vaccinated and customers must wear masks.

Market welfare associations can approach their area SDM if they intend to organise a vaccination camp in their markets provided the number of persons to be vaccinated is over 100.