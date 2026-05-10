Chandigarh DBA lawyers to abstain from work till May 13 to protest proposed Tenancy Act

The Bar Association has also constituted a five-member committee to file an appropriate writ petition before the high court, “challenging the tenancy law and seeking legal recourse against its implementation”. (Photo: Freepik/AI)

Regular functioning in district courts is likely to be hit, and litigants may face disruption in hearings and routine judicial work, as the District Bar Association (DBA) of Chandigarh on Friday announced a “complete abstention” from work till May 13 to protest the newly notified/proposed tenancy law for the city.

After an urgent general house meeting held on the District Courts Complex in Sector 43 here, the Bar Association also announced to move the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the legislation.

According to a resolution passed unanimously by the members, advocates will remain on strike from May 8 to 13 and won’t attend court proceedings during the period.