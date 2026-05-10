Chandigarh DBA lawyers to abstain from work till May 13 to protest proposed Tenancy Act

Notably, the association has decided to boycott proceedings even on Saturday, when the National Lok Adalat is scheduled to be held across the country.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
2 min readChandigarhUpdated: May 10, 2026 10:21 AM IST
gavelThe Bar Association has also constituted a five-member committee to file an appropriate writ petition before the high court, “challenging the tenancy law and seeking legal recourse against its implementation”. (Photo: Freepik/AI)
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Regular functioning in district courts is likely to be hit, and litigants may face disruption in hearings and routine judicial work, as the District Bar Association (DBA) of Chandigarh on Friday announced a “complete abstention” from work till May 13 to protest the newly notified/proposed tenancy law for the city.

After an urgent general house meeting held on the District Courts Complex in Sector 43 here, the Bar Association also announced to move the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the legislation.

According to a resolution passed unanimously by the members, advocates will remain on strike from May 8 to 13 and won’t attend court proceedings during the period.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the Bar Association said, “It has been unanimously resolved that a complete strike/abstention from work is hereby called from now onwards till Wednesday, i.e. 13.05.2026, in protest against the proposed Tenancy Act.”

The Bar Association has also constituted a five-member committee to file an appropriate writ petition before the high court, “challenging the tenancy law and seeking legal recourse against its implementation”.

DBA vice-president Sandeep Gujjar said, “The association has resolved to oppose the tenancy legislation collectively and will pursue both legal and organisational measures against it.”

Notably, the association has decided to boycott proceedings even on Saturday, when the National Lok Adalat is scheduled to be held across the country.

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“It has further been decided that no matter, including Traffic Challans, shall be entertained during the strike period,” the notice issued by the executive committee stated.

The association further directed all members, including notaries and oath commissioners, to participate in the abstention from work, and warned of “disciplinary action” in the form of penalties on those violating the decision.

According to the notice, “Any member who appears before the Court or sends his/her intern during the strike period shall be liable to pay a fine of Rs 2,000.”

The Bar Association has fixed a meeting at 11 am on May 13 to decide its future course of action, depending on developments regarding the tenancy law and the response from authorities.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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