Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Chandigarh DBA elections: Gupta ahead in vote count

The counting of votes continued till midnight and the final results were yet to be declared.

For the post of vice-president, advocates Pratibha Bhandari, Rajat Bakshi and Sukhvinder Singh are in the fray. (Representational)

For the Chandigarh District Bar Association (DBA) elections, wherein 1,710 members out of a total of 2,195 voters cast their votes on Friday, Shankar Gupta was leading for the post of president till the filing of this story.

The DBA Chandigarh witnesses a contest between four advocates for the post of president, including a woman.

Karandeep Singh Khullar, Neeraj Hans, Shankar Gupta and Shalini Kumari are contesting for the president’s post. Among the four, Gupta was president of DBA in 2015, Hans was elected as secretary in 2019 and Khullar as vice-president in 2019.

For the post of vice-president, advocates Pratibha Bhandari, Rajat Bakshi and Sukhvinder Singh are in the fray. For the post of secretary, Bhupinder Rana and Deepan Sharma are contesting. For the post of joint secretary which is reserved for women, advocates Simranjit Kaur, Sonia Kaushik and Surinder Pal Kaur are in the fray.

For the post of treasurer, Amandeep Singh, Mohit Dahiya and Vijay Kumar Agarwal and for the post of library secretary, Datinder Kumar and Gurdev Singh are contesting.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 07:38:47 am
Foodgrain tenders scam: Ashu’s ‘PA’ Pankaj Malhotra surrenders before Punjab Vigilance Bureau

