Chandigarh: Day temperature likely to be low as monsoon hits region in next two days

Met officials have informed the sky in the Tricity remained partly cloudy on Wednesday. (Representational Image) Met officials have informed the sky in the Tricity remained partly cloudy on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

By Heena

With pre-monsoon activities initiated on Monday, the sky in the Tricity remained partly cloudy on Wednesday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 31.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal temperature, with a maximum relative humidity of 86 per cent. The Meteorological department has predicted the day’s temperature to be relatively lower in the next two days as monsoon is likely to hit the region.

The temperature on Tuesday night was recorded at 26.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. Met officials informed Chandigarh Newsline that Thursday is expected to be cloudy with rain likely.

Surender Paul, Scientist-E & In-charge of Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, specified monsoon arrival till end of June, probably 28 or 29. He added that the average rainfall for this year will be normal.

The Met department, in its daily bulletin, predicted rain/thunderstorm at most places across Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, on June 28 and 29.

“But every good thing comes with its package of bad effects. Monsoon will definitely add to the rising levels of humidity in the Tricity,” said a Met official.

Officials added that over-exposure to humidity can result in dehydration, fatigue, muscle cramps and even fainting. “Various dehumidifier devices can be installed in large houses that naturally absorb moisture. Also, people should avoid walking in rain as much as possible and keep indoors clean,” said Paul.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App