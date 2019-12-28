Day temperature in Chandigarh climbs to 11.1 degrees Celsius

In Sector 39 observatory of the MeT department, 8.8 degrees C was the coldest December day record of Chandigarh at least since 2009. In Sector 39 observatory of the MeT department, 8.8 degrees C was the coldest December day record of Chandigarh at least since 2009.

SEVERE COLD continued to prevail in Chandigarh on Friday as well with the day temperature being recorded much below normal. However, a slight improvement was witnessed in the weather a day after it was recorded as the coldest day of December since 2009.

The maximum temperature on Friday was 11.1 degrees Celsius — which is 10 degrees C below normal; 22.1 degrees C is the mean daily maximum temperature of December. On Thursday, the city had recorded 8.8 degrees Celsius temperature — the same lowest maximum temperature was also recorded in 2014 at the airport observatory.

In Sector 39 observatory of the MeT department, 8.8 degrees C was the coldest December day record of Chandigarh at least since 2009.

An official of the MeT department said no major improvement is expected in the day temperature till at least the year’s end.

“The shallow to moderate fog will continue in the mornings and evenings,” said the official, adding that some precipitation is expected around the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The minimum temperature also saw no major change between the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The minimum temperature was 6.6 degrees Celsius, which is 1 C above normal.

The minimum temperature will continue to remain around 07-08 degrees Celsius at least till the New Year’s Eve, said officials.

A spokesperson of the Chandigarh Airport said six flights were affected on Friday, but no flight was affected due to the weather conditions in Chandigarh.

“Three flights — GoAir Delhi-Chandigarh, Air India Dharamshala-Chandigarh and GoAir Mumbai-Chandigarh — were cancelled and three flights — IndiGo Bangalore-Chandigarh, Air Asia Bangalore-Chandigarh and IndiGo Bangalore-Chandigarh — were delayed by two hours each,” the spokesperson said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App