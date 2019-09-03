Chandigarh: Day after new fines, confusion prevails

A day new traffic fines were implemented, confusion prevailed over the specific challan categories converted from compoundable to non-compoundable, and how much enhanced fine is to be slapped against the violators. A few challaned people along with cops at the challaning branch in Sector 29 were confused where to disposed of the challans — in Sector 29 or in the district courts, Sector 43.

A traffic cop said, “There are a few categories, including driving without licence, driving while using mobile phones, in which the penalty was enhanced from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. We are confused how much to slap fine on the violators.”

On Monday, 210 people were challaned, including 10 for using mobile phone while driving, 33 for taking a wrong U-turn and for other offences.

A few motorists who were challaned on Sunday approached the challaning branch of UT traffic police on Monday enquiring about where to dispose of the challans. One of the challaned person said, “I did not receive any satisfactory reply. I was asked to check the status of my challan after one or two days.”

The offences, which were made non-compoundable (in which police are not entitled to accept the fine) from the compoundable (in which earlier police were entitled to accept the fine) included red light jump, wrong side driving, unauthorised overtaking and speeding.

DSP (traffic) Kewal Krishan said, “It will take a day or two to clear all the confusion. Initially, we have decided to recover minimum fine instead of maximum.”

Cash card machines

Soon, the Chandigarh traffic police to introduce cash card machines/POS machines for the recovery of fine on the spot.