Day after auto driver’s death: ‘Today it happened with my father, later it can happen with anyone else’

A day after a 55-year-old auto rickshaw driver died after a huge tree branch fell on his vehicle at Sector 37, the family of victim are planning to meet the officials of the Chandigarh Administration, seeking action and compensation alleging that the tragedy happened due to negligence of officials concerned.

Shani Kumar, son of victim Naresh Kumar, said, “I do not find the incident a natural one, as there was no storm and the rainfall had also stopped, but my father was unfortunate that he was standing beneath the tree which supposedly had weak branches. The concerned officials of the administration should look into the matter seriously as today it has happened with my father, and later it can happen with anyone else”, Shani Kumar told Chandigarh Newsline.

“I have learnt that the local residents of the area of Sector 37 had written a complaint to the Municipal Corporation regarding the pruning of tree branches which are found to be overgrown or have turned weak and which could fall down, but the officials have not taken any serious steps concerning the matter”, he added.

“The cremation of my father has been conducted today. In some days, we will approach the authorities for taking action in the matter and also to seek compensation for my father’s death”, added Kumar.

The victim Naresh Kumar is survived by his wife who works as domestic help, a son who is studying paramedic training at PGI, and five daughters, among whom two are married. Kumar was living at Maloya, while driving auto rickshaw has been his only source of income.

The postmortem of victim was conducted today at PGI, and the body was then handed over to the family for cremation which was conducted in the evening at Sector 25, cremation ground.