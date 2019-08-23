Chandigarh: Dams in Kandi area to be desilted

The district administration will review the status of check dams built in Kandi area to enable the process of de-silting. Many check dams in the district have not bee cleaned for long time, posing a danger of floods.

The recent heavy downpour exposed the ill-preparedness as far as de-silting of dams was concerned. Residents of many villages where the dams are located told Chandigarh Newsline that the dams had not been cleaned for the past few years, leading to accumulation of silt and thus decreasing the water carrying capacity of the dams.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan told Chandigarh Newsline that the water level in the dams was high due to which it was not possible to assess the silt level at this stage. However, he has asked the Water and Soil Conservation department to assess it once the water level decreases.

The check dams were built to create water reservoirs for irrigation purposes in many villages in the Kharar Sub-Division. A flash flood, that flooded the entire village was witnessed due to a breach in a check dam near Choti-Badi Naggal. The area which is located in the foot-hills of Shivalik is now prone to floods after heavy rains on the intervening night of August 17 and 18.