Mitra, other officials visit dumping ground; people say officials could not stand there, did not listen to them

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra along with other officials Thursday visited Dadumajra and also the area near the boundary wall of the dumping ground. But the residents said that the officials “couldn’t stand there even for a second to listen to them”. Those staying across the dumping ground said they were disheartened as the officials did not listen to them and went away saying “ho jayega, ho jayega”.

A resident of Dadumajra, Suman, who had been waiting to speak to the officials, said, “They didn’t listen to us. They couldn’t even stand here for a second. But we have spent our lives here. They just came and went. Every resident is facing some or other health problem but they didn’t wait to hear our problem. My one week’s medicine comes for Rs 2000 all because of the menace of the dumping ground. ”

Another woman resident, Gurmeet, said, “We wanted to discuss our problems. They just kept saying about the dumping ground ho jayega, ho jayega. Within two minutes, they just went away.”

Dyal Krishan, president, Joint Action Committee Dumping Ground, Dadumajra, said: “This morning when they came, I had requested the councillor to make the officials visit an asthma patient. When the Commissioner and officials came, I told them if they could meet the asthma patient and residents here. They just said hum kar rahe hain and went away.

Then I was called later separately and I was told that I would have been heard if I had not made the video. When I said other people were making videos and they were waiting to speak to them, I heard the Commissioner addressing the

PSO and saying PSOs inko hatao. Everyone was there.”

He added, “I didn’t understand the purpose of the visit.”

When asked what issues she found when she visited the area near the boundary wall of the dumping ground, Commissioner Mitra said, “I found that the situation had improved ever since the construction of the boundary wall. It was quite a bit of change since I visited a year back.” When asked what had improved, she replied, “Smell, flies.”

Advertisement

When asked about people near the boundary wall alleging they were not heard, Commissioner Mitra said, “That is factually incorrect. My team and I spent two hours in the locality.”

What MC said about the visit

Commissioner Mitra along with area councillor Kuldeep Kumar Thursday visited Dadumajra village to take stock of ongoing development works and to listen to the issues of area residents.

The on-foot visit of the commissioner started at 7 am along with all the team of engineers accompanied by Kuldeep Kumar, area councillor, ward no. 26, chief engineer, all superintending engineers and executive engineers, SDEs, junior engineers of MC, office-bearers of resident welfare associations and local residents.

Advertisement

“During the visit, the Commissioner directed the SE B&R to remove illegal vendors and encroachments by shops at various locations (along approach road Dadumajra village, Delhi Darbar, H.No. 2271 Dadumajra colony, Valmiki Mandir, etc.). She ordered patchwork of the phirni road Dadumajra village, road cut repair in front of H.No. 62, Dadumajra village. She directed the officers concerned to remove illegal encroachments and vendors in the market area at Dadumajra colony. She asked the SE, B&R to shift the electricity pole (causing hindrance) in between the phirni road by contacting the department concerned. She said that ownership of land acquired for community centre (near pond), park/green belt (in front of toilets) and open land (Ramleela ground) be checked and confirmed,” a statement by the Municipal Corporation said.

It was also added, “She asked the Medical Officer of Health to carry out cattle catching drives regularly and shift them to the gaushalas. Also, she asked the MOH to issue challans to the violators dumping garbage near shamshanghat at Dadumajra village. She asked the SE, PH for rejuvenation of pond and to remove encroachments near toilets, Dadumajra village. She asked the officers to remove encroachments outside phirni road and the matter to be taken up with department concerned. She said that the sports stadium and adjacent building be utilised and provision of coaching staff, sports activity facilities be initiated besides planning of landscaping of the open portion of the stadium.”

In the release, it was also mentioned that she directed the SE, Public Health to issue a challan to the house owners for sewer leakage at EWS colony. “She asked the officers concerned to check the tubewell booster pump at Dadumajra colony for bad smell of water. The Commissioner directed the officers for development of park/green belt along the boundary wall of dumping ground and other parks, after laying the tertiary treated water lines,” it was specified.