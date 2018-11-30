Chandigarh: Cyclothon culminates at Jallianwala Bagh

A SOLEMN wreath-laying ceremony at Martyrs’ Memorial in Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar, marked the successful culmination of the Bhavan Vidyalaya cyclothon on Thursday.

The cycling team comprising 41 students and eight teachers was given a rousing welcome at Jallianwala Bagh by R K Saboo, chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra, Principal Vineeta Arora, Vice-Principal Suparna Bansal, and Principal (Junior Wing) Soma Mukhopadhyay.

Avinash Mahindru, chairman, and Dr Anita Bhalla, Principal, Bhavan S L Public School, Amritsar, too, were present on the occasion.

Saboo remembered the sacrifice and selfless service of thousands of men, women and children who laid down their lives during India’s long freedom struggle. He also commended the participating students and teachers on their resilience and die-hard spirit that enabled them to successfully complete the daunting task of cycling their way from Chandigarh to Amritsar to spread the message of peace, environment conservation and road safety. The students shared their experiences with the gathering and recited self-composed poems on patriotism.

“We had planned this journey to mark the 100th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. This journey was planned by Padm Shri R K Saboo to remember the martyrs and deliver a message of peace,” said Anil Sharma, a teacher and participant.

He said, “Chidlren had brought their own cycles. We stayed at Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar on the night of November 27 and at Beas on November 28. We reached Jailianwala Bhag on November 29. We wanted to pay homage to martyrs. School students will be busy in exams when anniversary would be observed. So we planned it in advance.”

“We want to dedicate this journey to world peace. Our students are ambassadors of peace. We also try to highlight the issue of pollution. Paddy straw burning is creating problems in Punjab and Haryana. Cycle is a pollution-free device and that’s why we planned this journey on cycles,” Sharma said.

The cyclothon was flagged off by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore from Punjab Raj Bhawan on Tuesday. The cyclothon reached Amritsar crossing several towns, including Ropar, Nawanshahr, Beas and Jalandhar.