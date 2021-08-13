Chandigarh cyclists to hoist Tricolour at Hussainiwala border

Cyclists from Chandigarh will celebrate Independence Day by unfurling the Tricolour and paying homage to martyrs at Hussainiwala border (Ferozepur) on Independence Day.

Seven cyclists from Chandigarh and three cyclists from Delhi will be a part of the exhilarating ‘Jashn-e-Azadi’ ride. Eleven-year-old Tanmay Rawat and 55-year-old Natinder Dhillon will moderate the 225km long ride.

Vikrant Sharma said that the purpose of organising the ride is not only to meet the masses for inculcating the spirit of patriotism in them but also to generate passion towards the eco-friendly mode of travelling.

He said that all the cyclists will leave Chandigarh on the morning of August 14 via Sirhind, Khanna, Ludhiana Bypass, Moga. He said that the next morning on August 15, with the support of BSF, the cyclists will conclude the ‘Jashn-e-Azadi’ mission by hoisting the Tricolour and paying a tribute to the martyrs.