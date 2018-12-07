Chandigarh: Cyclist on unauthorised cut hit by bike, killed

A 39-year-old cyclist, who was riding on an unauthorised cut to enter Sector 56 here, was killed after being hit by a speeding motorcycle near a police beatbox on Wednesday night. Rakesh Kumar was riding his bicycle on the main road as there is no cycle track on either of the sides of Sector 55/56 dividing road. Motorcyclist Ram Jiwan Yadav, a resident of Jhujjarnagar village in Mohali, has been arrested.

The accident took place at 7.48 pm. The cyclist, who was an electrician, was rushed to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) in a police gipsy, however, doctors declared him brought dead.

Kumar, who hailed from Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, but resided at Palsora village with his family, is survived by his wife and son.

DSP Pawan Kumar said there is no cycle track available from the roundabout of Sector 46/39/55/56 towards Mohali.

“The spot inspection also revealed that an unauthorised cut was made from the main road to enter Sector 56 and the cut was being used by the cyclist,” said the DSP.

A team of road accident cell of the Union Territory traffic police also visited the spot and made a report citing there was no cycle track at the place of the accident.

A policeman said Rakesh was about to take a turn towards Palsora village in Sector 56 when a speeding motorcycle hit him from behind. “Rakesh’s head hit the road and he started bleeding profusely. A roadside tea seller witnessed the accident and a call was made to the police control room (PCR). The accident took place near the police beatbox, but at that time nobody was present there,” said the policeman.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. He also fell on the road, but received minor injuries.

The body of Rakesh was handed over to his family members after post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered at Sector 39 police station.

Notably, the UT engineering department is already in the process of construction of a 99 km-long cycle track in Chandigarh.