Chandigarh: Cycle track around Sukhna Lake to be lit up at a cost of Rs 80 lakh

A STRETCH of cycle track from Sukhna Lake towards Madhya Marg will be lit up at a cost of Rs 80 lakh. The street lighting of the track at this stretch would be done through underground piping. According to UT officials, cyclists have been facing trouble as the tracks would remain dark. Therefore, they decided to make them well-lit. The lighting of all the cycle tracks would be covered in different phases, this one being the first phase.

The work has to be completed in four months’ time, tender of which has been floated by the engineering wing. The total cost is Rs 79,31,112 and earnest money that has to be deposited for the same is Rs 1.58 lakh. A stretch of 90 kilometres of cycle track has been laid in the city by the Administration. This has been done at a cost of Rs 18 crore.

Soon, public bicycle-sharing project will also begin, with three companies applying under the smart city project which will increase the use of cycles in the city. Already questions are being raised on the quality of the cycle tracks that have been constructed by the engineering wing. At some points, even the newly laid cycle tracks have started coming off. On the road near Sector 34 towards Sector 44, the cycle track that was constructed just three weeks back came off completely. Cycle tracks are constructed specially using a different material which came off, raising questions on the quality.

Similar is the situation of the track towards roundabout sector 35 and 43 crossing which was laid just three weeks back. Swadesh Talwar, president of the Sector 44 Residents Welfare Association, said, “This shows the state of the work done. It has already started coming off.”

Cycle tracks were laid after Chandigarh Master Plan 2031 has laid a lot of stress on making the city a pedestrian- and cycle-friendly city, for which several recommendations have been made. About 70 kms of cycle track network is across V-2 and V-3 roads. The existing cycle track along V-3 roads was also improved and provided proper integration along with zebra crossing near the intersection. Also, a total of 11 longitudinal green belts were developed as green corridors both for pedestrians and cyclists.

Bid to be opened in 30 minutes

Officials of Chandigarh engineering wing seem to be in such a hurry that for work of around Rs 80 lakh they gave short time. And for the same, bids will open within 30 minutes of the day it will be submitted. The last date to submit the e-tender is on December 26 by 3 pm and the date of opening of bid is on December 26 itself within the gap of 30 minutes, that is by 3.30 pm.

