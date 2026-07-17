How 2 BTech graduates hacked Chandigarh firm, stole Rs 19 lakh Amazon vouchers

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The Chandigarh Police have arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly hacking a company’s servers, stealing Amazon gift voucher codes worth Rs 19 lakh, and redeeming them to buy and resell gold coins.
The accused, Gaurav Singh and Siddharth Pandey, two BTech graduates from Prayagraj, allegedly cheated Corporate Incentive Solutions Pvt Ltd, a Chandigarh firm.
On February 3, a company manager lodged a complaint alleging that the Amazon gift voucher codes issued by the company were stolen, leaked, and fraudulently redeemed, resulting in a loss of approximately Rs 19 lakh.
According to the police, Pandey allegedly hacked into the company servers to illegally access confidential data, including the voucher codes, and then passed them on to Singh, who redeemed them through fake Amazon accounts.
After redeeming the vouchers, Singh allegedly used the balance to purchase gold coins and other valuables on the e-commerce platform. The gold coins were then allegedly sold at jewellery shops in Prayagraj and Faridabad, with the cash proceeds shared between the two.
Singh was arrested in Prayagraj on July 11. A mobile phone allegedly used to redeem the stolen Amazon gift voucher codes, along with several SIM cards, was recovered from his possession, the police said.
Based on Singh’s disclosure, the police arrested Pandey from Prayagraj and recovered a laptop allegedly used in the commission of the offence.
Both accused were produced before a local court, which granted the police three days’ custody for further investigation. After the police remand ended, they were sent to judicial custody.
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