How 2 BTech graduates hacked Chandigarh firm, stole Rs 19 lakh Amazon vouchers

After redeeming the Amazon vouchers, the accused allegedly purchased gold coins and other valuables on the e-commerce platform. (Image generated using AI)

The Chandigarh Police have arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly hacking a company’s servers, stealing Amazon gift voucher codes worth Rs 19 lakh, and redeeming them to buy and resell gold coins.

The accused, Gaurav Singh and Siddharth Pandey, two BTech graduates from Prayagraj, allegedly cheated Corporate Incentive Solutions Pvt Ltd, a Chandigarh firm.

On February 3, a company manager lodged a complaint alleging that the Amazon gift voucher codes issued by the company were stolen, leaked, and fraudulently redeemed, resulting in a loss of approximately Rs 19 lakh.

According to the police, Pandey allegedly hacked into the company servers to illegally access confidential data, including the voucher codes, and then passed them on to Singh, who redeemed them through fake Amazon accounts.