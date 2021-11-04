Chandigarh: Deal with cyber crime at police station level, set up desks, says DGP

In an attempt to ease the burden of Cyber Crime Investigation Cell (CCIC), which deals in thousands of complaints, DGP Praveer Ranjan instructed the personnel at police station level to redress at least seven different natures of cyber crimes on their own on Tuesday. Ranjan instructed the SHOs to establish cyber desks at their respective police stations.

The seven different natures of cyber crimes include online cheating through ATM/debit/credit cards, /cloning/changing of ATM cards, cheating on the pretext of installation of mobile towers, harassment/abuse/threatening through Whatsapp messages, emails, cheating through pretext of providing jobs/visas/loans, cheating through uploading numbers on Google, missing of mobile phones/laptops and cheating on the pretext of LIC policies/insurance policies.

Meanwhile, CCIC personnel at the same time were instructed to assist the personnel at police stations and train them to deal in these cases. Sources said DGP Ranjan instructed the SHOs to constitute a dedicated team comprising one ASI/SI, one head constable (HC) and two constables (including computer operator) to look at cyber related complaints at the police stations.

However, a police officer said, “The particular seven natures of cyber crimes broadly cover almost all the cyber related crimes being reported in Chandigarh these days. Personnel at police station level are already burdened with law and order duties, investigation of sensitive cases along with VVIP duties in the city. The investigation of cyber crime related complaints will increase the burden at this level too.”

There are a total of 17 police stations including one woman police station in Sector 17, which exclusively deals in complaints related to crimes against women. The Cyber Crime Desk comprising four police personnel will be set up at 16 police stations.

Cyber crime Inspector Hari Om said, “We were instructed to provide all the logistical assistance to the personnel at the police station. The assistance will include providing them the call detail records, forwarding their communication to the headquarters of Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp in other countries, and guiding them on how to collect evidences.” Cyber cell has a strength of at least 58 police personnel. The incharge of cyber cell, Inspector Devinder Singh, has been given the additional responsibility of SHO PS 34.

Cyber crime has been increasing in the city for last a couple of years. At present, 300 to 400 complaints are received at police headquarters everyday. These complaints go to the cyber crime cell.