Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Chandigarh: Cyber cell arrests man for impersonating bank employee, cheating

Police said that a complaint was received from Malkit Singh, who alleged that an unknown person called him, pretending to be an employee of HDFC Life Insurance, to update his insurance policy.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 6, 2022 6:34:24 am
cyber crime, cyber fraud, bank scam, bank cheating, chandigarh news, chandigarh latest newsAs per Inspector Cyber Cell, Hari Om Sharma, Hussain worked in an insurance company for some time, and is well acquainted with the workings of insurance companies.

The Cyber Crime Cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a Delhi resident for allegedly cheating a Chandigarh resident of Rs 1.59 lakh, by impersonating a bank employee, on the pretext of updating an insurance policy. As per police, the accused has been identified as Faisal Hussain (25).

The caller, Hussain, allured him to deposit the money in different bank accounts. Later, the accused neither picked his calls nor update the policy.

Hussain was arrested on July 4, 2022 from Delhi and was produced before the court on Tuesday. He was remanded in two days police custody. Further investigation of the case is going on.

As per Inspector Cyber Cell, Hari Om Sharma, Hussain worked in an insurance company for some time, and is well acquainted with the workings of insurance companies.

“Hussain used to open accounts in the names of migrant labourers and other underprivileged peeple and then transferred the cheated amount into these accounts. Later, he withdrew the money from different ATMs,” said Inspector Hari Om.

