Chandigarh cyber cell gets 6,518 complaints in 11 months, registers only 30 FIRs

This year alone, the cyber cell of UT police has registered 31 FIRs in connection with the misuse of mobile numbers and Facebook profiles of people, especially women. This year alone, the cyber cell of UT police has registered 31 FIRs in connection with the misuse of mobile numbers and Facebook profiles of people, especially women.

The UT cyber cell received 6,518 complaints in the last 11 months. However, only 30 FIRs were registered at the rate of one per cent.

According to the official figures, 4,278 complaints out of the total of 6,518 were disposed of — a rate of 65 per cent. Out of 2,240 pending complaints, merely 30 FIRs were registered. The received complaints belong to different categories such as monetary frauds, identity thefts, email hackings, sending obscene and vulgar messages, stealing online data and defaming people. In seven FIRs, suspects were arrested and are facing trial in different courts.

Sources said hundreds of complaints are received every month. The scrutiny of complaints revealed that the crime took place outside Chandigarh in many cases. Such complaints were transferred to the state police concerned. “We have to obtain legal opinion before lodging an FIR. The process of obtaining opinion takes at least one-and-a-half months,” a source said.

DSP (crime) Rashmi Yadav Sharma said, “Indeed, the percentage of registration of FIRs out of total complaints of cyber crime is very low. There are definite reasons behind it. First: Only an inspector-rank officer is authorised to probe the cyber crime and we have shortage of inspectors in our wing. At present, we have only two inspectors. Second: The same nature of complaints and crime committed by common gang, a person. In these cases, we clubbed various complaints in one FIR. Third: Victims, mostly of identity theft, receiving obscene materials, retract from pursuing the matter when investigation reveals that people known to them are behind the crime.”

Sources said the matter for giving the authority of probing the cyber-related crime to a sub-inspector-rank officer is already pending with the Ministry of Home Affairs. Although the UT cyber cell has eight sub-inspectors, they cannot probe any FIR independently. One inspector will have to monitor their probe. The UT cyber cell has a manpower of 50 police personnel, including two inspectors, four sub-inspectors and five ASIs.

