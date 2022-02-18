Chandigarh: Look out for these cultural events this week

Of love & desire

WHAT: Cross Desire, a play by the Actors’ Studio of Gumphan Theatre Society, Chandigarh, looks closely at the conflicts of love and intimacy in man-woman relationships. The one-hour production in Hindi and English has been directed by Dr Chandrashekhar Prasad. “There are multiple narratives of love and intimacy, with many in today’s time believing that love and intimacy are separate matters, for intimacy can exist without love and an individual has the right to choose what is best for him or her. Cross Desire attempts to look at the varied dimensions of this subject,” explains Prasad.

WHERE: Mini Auditorium, Tagore Theatre

WHEN: February 19, 6pm

Different Strokes

WHAT: The Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi gives various scholarships every year to art students and upcoming artists. This week it is showcasing the works of the 11 scholarship winners of 2018-19 and 2019-20. Sculptures, paintings, photographs, installations and graphics in various mediums will be on display.

WHERE: Galleries of Government Museum, Sector 10

WHEN: From February 19 to February 23, 11 am to 7 pm.

Festival of Sikh-centric films

WHAT: SIKHlens will bring the best of Sikh–centric films, art, artists, authors, performances and cultural exchange curated all the way from California to Chandigarh. Now in its third year, it provides an outlet for Sikh heritage and culture by raising awareness about work that is Sikh-centric, showcasing talent and instilling pride in the community. The one-day festival will have 24 films produced in 11 countries – India, the US, the UK, Pakistan, Singapore, France, Malaysia, Thailand, Canada, Australia and Nepal—and include a display of collections of coins and artifacts by Parminder Singh. Sardar Fauja Singh will be honored. A number of books will be released including ‘Jewels from Sikh Wisdom…A Journey of Discovery by Harinder Singh. Special performances include The Musical Eyes by a visually impaired band and a special recital by veteran Punjabi singer Dolly Guleria and her daughter Sunaini Sharma. There will also be a display by bodybuilders, including by 78-year-old Tripat Singh. The SIKHlens Calendar of 2022 will also be on display.

WHERE: Tagore Theatre

WHEN: February 20, 2022, 10 am to 9 pm