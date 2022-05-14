scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 13, 2022
Must Read

Chandigarh: CTU to introduce luggage space in airport shuttle bus

Airport Shuttle Bus Service was started from Chandigarh International Airport, Mohali, to ISBT-17, Chandigarh, in synchronisation with the arrival and departure timings of fights.

Chandigarh |
May 14, 2022 3:56:23 am
UT said that this service has got a good response by the airport passengers. Approximately 400 passengers are travelling on it on a daily basis. (File)

The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) has decided to provide luggage space in the shuttle bus service starting from the airport.

Airport Shuttle Bus Service was started from Chandigarh International Airport, Mohali, to ISBT-17, Chandigarh, in synchronisation with the arrival and departure timings of fights.

More from Chandigarh

UT said that this service has got a good response by the airport passengers. Approximately 400 passengers are travelling on it on a daily basis. Approximately 22,000 passengers have already travelled since the launch of airport shuttle bus service to date. “In order to facilitate the airport commuter, now CTU has also made a provision of luggage space in the airport shuttle buses. QR code-based commuter feedback is also captured in the airport shuttle buses in order to improvise the service to the best expectations of airport commuters,” it was specified.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 13, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 13, 2022: What you need to read today
Most Congress leaders set to be exempt from ‘one family, one ticket...Premium
Most Congress leaders set to be exempt from ‘one family, one ticket...
Explained: The cause and effect of rising inflationPremium
Explained: The cause and effect of rising inflation
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit DovalPremium
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit Doval
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 13: Latest News

Advertisement