Chandigarh: CTU to introduce luggage space in airport shuttle bus

The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) has decided to provide luggage space in the shuttle bus service starting from the airport.

Airport Shuttle Bus Service was started from Chandigarh International Airport, Mohali, to ISBT-17, Chandigarh, in synchronisation with the arrival and departure timings of fights.

UT said that this service has got a good response by the airport passengers. Approximately 400 passengers are travelling on it on a daily basis. Approximately 22,000 passengers have already travelled since the launch of airport shuttle bus service to date. “In order to facilitate the airport commuter, now CTU has also made a provision of luggage space in the airport shuttle buses. QR code-based commuter feedback is also captured in the airport shuttle buses in order to improvise the service to the best expectations of airport commuters,” it was specified.