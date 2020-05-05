Chandigarh: CSD canteens all set to re-open after green signal from Army HQs

Under this arrangement it is proposed that the customers can book their time slot by calling designated mobile numbers for respective canteens between 10 am and 6 pm. Express photo by Gajendra Yadav. Under this arrangement it is proposed that the customers can book their time slot by calling designated mobile numbers for respective canteens between 10 am and 6 pm. Express photo by Gajendra Yadav.

The CSD canteens in the region and in tri-city are all set to re-open after a sanction for the same was given by the Quarter Master General’s (QMG) branch of Army Headquarters.

The letter written by the QMG’s branch to all Command Headquarters across the country states that the sale of grocery items and liquor can take place following the directions laid down for precautions against COVID-19 pandemic.

The sale of liquor is to be limited to up to 50 per cent of the quota and no carry forward of the previous quota will be allowed. Canteens have also been given the liberty to restrict the sale of grocery items as per the availability of stock with them.

“Due to disruption and limited supply chain, canteen managements may further regulate the sale of items (including liquor) based on stock available. No carryover of liquor quota will be permitted. Issue of liquor by depots and sale by canteens will be subjected to label registrations by manufacturers, excise permit and local civil administration orders issued for sale of liquor,” the letter dated May 4 states.

Sources in Western Command Headquarters inform that the canteens could be re-opened as early as May 7. “To ensure safety of the clientele through social distancing and to avoid long waiting, it is proposed that there should be restricted entry to canteens through pre-booking,” said an officer.

Under this arrangement it is proposed that the customers can book their time slot by calling designated mobile numbers for respective canteens between 10 am and 6 pm.

“On arrival as per time given, the customer will be given a token but only after checking his/her temperature, Arogya Setu App and appointment. Wearing of mask will be compulsory and only card member will be allowed. Payment will be by card only. No cash will be accepted,” the officer said.

Officials say that till the supply resumes from CSD depot and as per instructions from Excise Department, there will restrictions on grocery as well as liquor (50 per cent of quota). Veterans above 65 years have been asked to avoid canteens.

