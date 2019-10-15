Chandigarh: CSCL announces winners with most innovative water conservation solutions

The winners of the Jal Sanrakshan Hackathon, a month-long open competition of innovative solutions for water conservation, was announced by the Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) on Monday.

Announcing the winners, Municipal Corporation commissioner and CSCL CEO KK Yadav said that over two hundred entries were received under various categories and the finalists were judged in a panel comprising the Municipal Commissioner, SE MCPH of Jal Shakti Abhiyan Shailendra Singh and Chief Engineer MCC Manoj Bansal.

Winners in the under 18 categories were Jeevanjot Kaur of Ajit Karam Singh International School (1st prize) and Garv Aggarwal of Hansraj Public School (2nd prize). In the college students category, Prerna, a BSc student of Post Graduate College for Women (1st prize) and Rachit Bansal of the Institute of Engineering and Technology (2nd prize) submitted the most innovative solutions. Geeta Godiyal was the winner in the open for all categories.

The winners of the competition will be felicitated by CSCL’s CEO KK Yadav on October 16 and the posters of the winners will be displayed at the Community Centre in Sector 22.

Yadav said that the exhibition will be open for all, and more ideas on water conservation will be discussed and collected at the event.

Launched on September 5, the competition was hosted by Chandigarh Smart City Limited in coordination with the Jal Shakti Abhiyan and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.