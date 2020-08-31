Chandigarh crosses 4,000-mark, records fastest 1k cases

The next 3,000 cases were reached in 10 days. Now it took just six days for Chandigarh to report a total of 1,000 more cases and touch the 4,000-mark, thereby showing the quick rate at which cases are increasing in the city. (Representational)

It was Chandigarh’s fastest 1,000 in COVID cases this time. On Sunday, Chandigarh crossed the 4,000-mark and the total stood at 4,155 cases. An analysis of the COVID data shows that while it took the city to move from 1,000 cases and report 2,000 COVID cases.

The next 3,000 cases were reached in 10 days. Now it took just six days for Chandigarh to report a total of 1,000 more cases and touch the 4,000-mark, thereby showing the quick rate at which cases are increasing in the city. It was on July 30 that Chandigarh had touched 1,000 cases and active cases were 355.

However, within 17 days’ time, it reported 1,000 more cases and on August 15, the city had a total of 2,000 cases while active cases remained at 861. Then, in just 10 days, Chandigarh reported the next 1,000 cases and touched 3,000-mark on August 24.Now the city reported fresh 1,000 cases in just six days’ time.

On Saturday, the total COVID cases were 3,985. In a way, just within one month from July 30 to August 30, 3,139 cases were reported in Chandigarh.

DEATHS INCREASED 3-FOLD

The fatalities as compared to previous month also increased. Till July 30, the total number of COVID deaths reported in Chandigarh were 14 while till August 30, the death count stood at 52. As many as 38 people died this month due to COVID in Chandigarh, including a nine-year-old and 20-year-old as well.

On Sunday too, as many as seven people died of COVID, the highest number reported in a single day.

According to details, Chandigarh’s per million COVID cases have crossed the national average. In Chandigarh, 3,524.2 people per million have reported positive while nationally India has 2,713.7 cases reported per million. The data says that in the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by 6.2 per cent on average every day in the last one week. The tests in Chandigarh have now increased and 25,329.9 tests per million have been done.

TESTING INCREASED A BIT

On July 30, the total number of samples collected stood at 14,604 and on August 30, the number of samples was 30,786 which meant that in a month, 16,182 samples were collected.In a day when Chandigarh recorded the highest single-day surge of 261 cases on Saturday, the tests conducted were 781, which meant 33.4 per cent of the people who were tested, reported positive.As far as total samples and positive cases are concerned, 13.4 per cent of the total people have been tested. Total samples collected so far are 30,786.

SCENARIO DETERIORATED for ONE WEEK

Last Sunday, in Chandigarh, 2,475 people per million were positive while India had 2,304 people positive per million. The scenario has deteriorated in a week. While last weekend in two days (last Saturday and Sunday) 287 cases were reported this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday both, 431 cases were reported.

