Chandigarh: Crime on the rise, shopkeepers demand deployment of more police personnel

CCTV footage shows robbers at the market of Sector 27, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Express photo) CCTV footage shows robbers at the market of Sector 27, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Express photo)

Shopkeepers and members of market welfare associations have demanded adequate presence of cops in uniform and plain clothes at public places in view of increasing crime in Chandigarh, especially after the lockdown/curfew.

They maintain criminals have become desperate and are striking in broad daylight. Certain station house officers (SHOs) convened meetings with members of market association, especially owners of the outlets situated in secluded places, urging them to install security gadgets.

Two masked men had robbed a money exchanger of Rs 3 lakh in Sector 27 market on Monday afternoon. Police have not got any clue in this connection so far. Two suspects were caught on CCTV cameras installed at the market.

Kamaljit Singh Panchi, president of Sector 17 Traders Association, said, “Crime will increase in the coming days. You can see reports from all the neighbouring areas. Criminals are striking in broad daylight. Cops need to adopt extra vigil. Challans for not wearing masks, not maintaining social distancing is necessary but maintaining law and order by cracking a whip on the criminals is also required. There is no possibility of meetings between market associations and the police department in view of CoVID-19 these days. Cops should redress the grievances of shopkeepers, traders and business class people.”

Money exchanger Sanjeev Kalia had withdrawn Rs 2.80 lakh from a nearby Punjab National Bank and come to his office in Sector 27 when two masked men appeared and robbed him at gunpoint on Monday. The robbers also took away Rs 20,000. Police registered an FIR at the Sector 26 police station.

Charanjiv Singh, president of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, said, “Criminals have become fearless these days. Brazen firing incident at the house of a liquor baron in Sector 33 in June and now a broad daylight gunpoint robbery. Police need to strengthen its ground intelligence network about unsocial elements. The police beat system has also weakened over time. There should be a 24×7 presence of cops at public places, be it in uniform or in plain clothes.”

SP (City) Vinit Kumar said, “Everything is our priority, be it solving crimes, challaning people for not using masks, and not following social distancing. This case will be cracked soon. We have identified and arrested most of the suspects involved in the earlier two firing incidents.”

‘Install CCTV cameras’

The Mani Majra SHO, Inspector Neeraj Sarna, Tuesday urged jewellers, fuel station managers, liquor vends operators to install CCTV cameras in and out of their outlets. He also urged the owners of outlets situated in the secluded areas to close their outlets before 9.45 pm.

Shops and other activities are not allowed after 10 pm to 5 am in Chandigarh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.