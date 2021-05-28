Chandigarh: Covid wards empty out as cases start falling

At the Covid block of a government hospital. (Photo by Jaipal Singh)

Yashpal Garg, nodal officer of oxygen supplies in UT chaired a meeting on Thursday regarding the status of beds and oxygen supply in the city.

Chandigarh Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 said that they have 100 oxygenated beds vacant with the decreasing number of cases. It was specified that the mini centres of Sood Dharamshala/Dhanwanri have been vacated as well.

It was decided that no new Covid patient will be sent to the Hospital at Sector 48 unless all the beds in Covid wards and ICU are full in GMCH-32.

The officials discussed that they need to prepare for the possible third wave. All the required works relating to oxygen pipe line, furniture & fixtures and other related aspects, if any, may be listed out and got done on priority.

Further there should be proper system of de-icing the vaporizer and permanent arrangement like sprinklers/showers etc should be put in place immediately, the officials added.