Chandigarh Covid toll officially increases to 1,076

The final death toll in Chandigarh due to Covid-19 (first and second wave) was on Thursday determined to be 1,076 (till date), which was at least 256 deaths more than what the administration had calculated initially.

The Chandigarh administration had initially recorded 820 deaths due to the virus till date. That number on Thursday was officially increased to 1,076 after reconciliation with the data collected from cremation grounds.

According to Health Secretary, Yashpal Garg, in the last few months, an exercise has been undertaken by the health department to reconcile the figure of Covid-19 deaths with the records maintained at the cremation grounds. During the process of reconciliation, it was observed that there was a mismatch of 359 deaths. Upon further investigation from the records of the hospitals and details/documents collected from the family members of the deceased, it was observed that 256 deaths recorded at the cremation grounds were deaths due to Covid in accordance with the existing guidelines. At least 22 deaths are mentioned as Covid deaths as per the record at cremation ground but there is no document about the deceased being Covid positive. There are 81 deaths mentioned as per the record at the cremation

ground that either relate to residents of other states or their addresses are incorrect or could not be traced.

As per existing instructions of the Union government, deaths occurring within 30 days from the date of testing or from the date of being clinically determined as Covid positive are treated as ‘death due to Covid-19’, even if the death takes place outside the hospital/in-patient facility. A Covid case, while being admitted in a hospital/in-patient facility, and who continued as the same admission beyond 30 days, and died subsequently will also be treated as a Covid death. Deaths occurring due to poisoning, suicide, homicide, and accident are not considered as Covid deaths, even if Covid is an accompanying condition.

Garg added that henceforth the number of deaths of residents of UT Chandigarh due to Covid be treated as 1,076 instead of 820. The data of these 256 deaths is being added on the portal of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The details of these new 256 deaths is also being shared with the State Disaster Management Authority to consider a total of 1,076 (820+256) cases for release of ex-gratia of

Rs 50,000 to the next kin of the deceased in accordance with the guidelines of the government and orders of the Supreme Court.

Efforts are being made to further reconcile the 103 deaths (22+81) by getting requisite documents and connecting with the respective families. The available details are being shared with the concerned state governments as well.

29 next of kin of Covid deceased get ex gratia assistance

In response to the public notice issued by the Chandigarh Administration about providing ex gratia assistance as minimum standard relief of Rs 50,000 to the next of the kin of those who died due to Covid-19, 138 applications were received, out of which 29 received their claim of Rs 14,50,000 via DBT mode. The rest of the applications are under process for release of payment.

People can submit their application through a form to the concerned SDM along with specified documents including death certificate certifying the cause of death due to Covid. One can download the application form online from chandigarhdistrict.nic.in.