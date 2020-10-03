Chandigarh Covid tally now 12,212

On Friday, the Covid-19 related deaths included, a 38-year-old woman resident of Sector 27, a case of diabetes and hypertension, who died at Sohana Hospital, Mohali on October 1. (Representational)

Five Covid-related deaths and 155 new Covid-19 cases, including RT-PCR and rapid antigen test results, were reported in Chandigarh. The UT’s tally of cases reached 12,212, while the death toll increased to169.

There are 1,881 Covid-19 active cases in the city, at present. As many as 97 men and 58 women tested positive for the disease during the day. At least 153 people were discharged from various facilities. As many as 79,351 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the UT.

On Friday, the Covid-19 related deaths included, a 38-year-old woman resident of Sector 27, a case of diabetes and hypertension, who died at Sohana Hospital, Mohali on October 1. A 61-year-old woman from Manimajra, a case of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension and Covid-19, also passed away at GMCH-32 on October 1. An 85-year-old man from Sector 35, a case of acute lung injury, hypertension, SARI and Covid-19, died at Fortis Hospital, Mohali on September 23. The information was received late. A 54-year-old man from Sarangpur, a case of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension and Covid-19, died at GMCH-32 on September 1. A 74-year-old man from Sector 51, a case of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, ARDS and Covid-19, died at PGI on October 2.

As per the data, the active ratio is 15.6 per cent. The case fatality ratio is 1.4 per cent. For every 10 lakh people, 66,489 samples were tested. Average growth rate is 1.4 per cent. The recovery ratio is 83 per cent.

Meanwhile, the containment tag of sector 22, parts of sector 46, 41B, 35D, 20B, 21B, 21A, part of sector 27 and part of Indira colony were removed.

48-year-old man with no co-morbidity among two Covid deaths in Mohali

Mohali: AS MANY as 210 new Covid cases and two deaths were reported in Mohali district on Friday, taking tally to 10,745 and 199 fatalities. There are now 1,765 active cases in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said 157 more patients had also recovered from the infection, and 8,791 patients have recovered so far.

Dayalan said that a 75-year-old woman from Mohali died at Gian Sagar hospital. She had co-morbidities including diabetes. The second death was reported from Khanpur village after a 48-year-old man had died at Shalby Hospital. The man did not have any known co-morbidity.

The DC said 186 cases were reported from Mohali (urban), three from Banur, six from Derabassi, seven from Kharar, one from Lalru, five from Dhakoli and two from Gharuan. ENS

No. of cases dips once again, recovery rate at 85.9% in Panchkula

Panchkula: Maintaining a consistent and welcome decrease in Covid-19 positive cases in Panchkula, 88 positive cases were reported on Friday. A Covid-related death was also reported in the district, as a 77-year-old man from Sector 11 succumbed to the virus Friday. The deceased had no comorbidities

Out of the 88 people who tested positive, 45 hailed from Panchkula and the others were added to the outside district tally. Recording a consistent decrease in active cases, Panchkula Wednesday had only 786 active cases. At least 5,246 patients having been discharged. The recovery rate in Panchkula stood at 85.9 per cent on Friday.

A total of 6,119 persons hailing from Panchkula, and 2,029 from other districts, have tested positive here till now. As many as 87 have succumbed to the disease. The district has sampled 68,307 persons till now. ENS

