Chandigarh Covid tally at 12,445

The UT on Sunday reported 85 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, taking the total tally to 12,445.

The total number of deaths due to the disease is now 174 and the number of active cases is 1,673. As many as 202 people were also discharged from various facilities.

An 87-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 19, a case of Type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension, tested positive and expired at GMCH-32, on October 3. A 67-year-old man, a resident of Manimajra, a case of coronary artery disease and SARI, tested positive and passed away at GMCH-32, on September 3.

As per the latest available data, 10, 483 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the coronavirus. The active ratio is 14.5 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, 14 are currently infected.

The case fatality ratio is 1.4 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh 67,304 samples were tested. The average growth rate is 1.2 per cent, in the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 1.2 per cent every day.

The recovery ratio is 84.1 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 84 have recovered from the virus. As many as 81,006 tests for Covid-19 have been conducted in the city as yet.

2 deaths, 71 new Covid positive cases reported in Panchkula

Panchkula: Two Covid-related deaths were reported in Panchkula on Sunday, along with 71 new Covid-19 positive cases. While as many as 32 new patients hail from Panchkula, the remaining patients belong to other districts and were added to the outside district tally.

A 34-year-old man from Rattewali, who was suffering from diabetes and a 61-year-old resident of Sector 12, who was suffering from hypertension, succumbed to the disease on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a total of 127 healthcare workers have been infected as of yet, two of whom were reported on Sunday.

As many as 6,221 positive cases have been reported in the district till now, with an added 2,047 persons testing positive from other districts as well.

At least 661 cases remain active in Panchkula at present, while a total of 5,407 have been cured and discharged.

As many as 93 patients have died due to the disease in Panchkula. The district has tested 69.669 people for Covid-19 till now. ENS

88 new cases, no death reported in Mohali after a month

Mohali: After a long gap of a month, Mohali district did not record any Covid-related death on Saturday.

The number of new Covid-19 positive cases also came down to double digits, as 88 new cases were reported during the day. The district’s tally of cases increased to 10,833, with 1,687 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said 166 patients recovered from the infection Saturday. As many as 8,947 patients in the district have been cured of the infection till now.

The DC further said that after around a month the district did not record any death, which was a major relief.

He added that it was also relieving that the number of positive cases was also in double digits, after a period of one-and-a-half month.

“At this point, we cannot say that there has been a reduction in the positive cases, but certainly it was relieving that there was no death and the cases were also reduced,” the DC said.

Speaking further, the DC Dayalan said that as many as 59 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), 14 from Derabassi, eight from Dhakoli, three from Lalru, two from Kharar, and one each from Kurali and Gharuan. ENS

