Chandigarh: Covid norms eased, schools to reopen for all classes from February 14

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, after a meeting at the secretariat, on Thursday, decided that Covid restrictions will be further eased in the UT with curfew hours being completely removed.

Purohit said that the restrictions on movement of individuals from 12:30 am to 5am for all the non-essential activities have been removed. Schools and coaching institutions will be allowed to start functioning with full capacity in hybrid (offline/online mode) for all classes from Februrary 14.

It was also decided that the Chandigarh Bird Park and Rock Garden will also be reopened with effect from February 12.

The Administrator, during the meeting, also directed thatPGIMER restart walk-in OPDs in morning for one hour daily whereas the GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 will start full-fledged OPD with effect from February 14. All restrictions due to Covid on markets, shops, apni mandis, establishments, malls, restaurants, hotels, bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, museums, sports complexes, swimming pools, gyms, spas and health centres too have been done away with, except in certain areas.

It was also decided that gathering for any purpose will be restricted to 200 persons indoor and 500 persons for outdoor. However, the total number of persons shall not exceed 50 per cent of the capacity in both indoor and outdoor gatherings.

On Thursday, Purohit was informed by health officials of the Tricity that Mohali has 1,048 active cases, Panchkula has 245 active cases while UT has 1,011 active cases. Thursday’s meeting was attended by Dharam Pal, UT Adviser, Nitin Kumar Yadav, Home Secretary, Dr.

Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Finance Secretary, Yashpal Garg, Secretary Health, Anindita Mitra Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of

Chandigarh, and Vinay Partap Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh at the Administrator’s office. The Deputy Commissioners of Panchkula and Mohali, the Director, PGIMER, Director Principal, GMCH-32 and Director Health Services, GMSH-16 attended the meeting through video conferencing.