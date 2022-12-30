scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Covaxin available in UT, Covishield, Corbovex vaccine expected in 2 days

According to Yashpal Garg, Health Secretary, Chandigarh, currently, the UT does not have a stock of Covishield and Corbovex vaccine, but the stock is expected to arrive in the next day or two.

The Health Department of Chandigarh has initiated several drives to check the Covid preparedness in government hospitals, including a check of vaccine stocks in the UT. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Covaxin available in UT, Covishield, Corbovex vaccine expected in 2 days
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The surge in Covid-19 infections in China has prompted many precautionary measures, including doctors encouraging people to complete their vaccination and also have the booster shot for better immunity.

The Health Department of Chandigarh has initiated several drives to check the Covid preparedness in government hospitals, including a check of vaccine stocks in the UT.

According to Yashpal Garg, Health Secretary, Chandigarh, currently, the UT does not have a stock of Covishield and Corbovex vaccine, but the stock is expected to arrive in the next day or two.

At present, there are aboout 4,000 doses of Covaxin.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: India On Post
Delhi Confidential: India On Post
UPSC Key- December 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Covid Surge’ or ‘Indian...
UPSC Key- December 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Covid Surge’ or ‘Indian...
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...

Garg says a large number of vaccines were available, but as people were not coming forward to get the vaccine and the expiry date of the vaccine was December 28, the Health Department got the vaccination graph from the nearest states and the stock was sent to ensure there was no vaccine wastage.

More from Chandigarh

As far as the vaccination centres in the city are concerned, at present the vaccination facility is available in GMSH-16, but if the response of the people is positive, then more centres can be opened as before.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-12-2022 at 03:20 IST
Next Story

Accidents on Samruddhi Mahamarg: RTO officials to check vehicle fitness at entry/exit points

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close