Covaxin available in UT, Covishield, Corbovex vaccine expected in 2 days

The surge in Covid-19 infections in China has prompted many precautionary measures, including doctors encouraging people to complete their vaccination and also have the booster shot for better immunity.

The Health Department of Chandigarh has initiated several drives to check the Covid preparedness in government hospitals, including a check of vaccine stocks in the UT.

According to Yashpal Garg, Health Secretary, Chandigarh, currently, the UT does not have a stock of Covishield and Corbovex vaccine, but the stock is expected to arrive in the next day or two.

At present, there are aboout 4,000 doses of Covaxin.

Garg says a large number of vaccines were available, but as people were not coming forward to get the vaccine and the expiry date of the vaccine was December 28, the Health Department got the vaccination graph from the nearest states and the stock was sent to ensure there was no vaccine wastage.

As far as the vaccination centres in the city are concerned, at present the vaccination facility is available in GMSH-16, but if the response of the people is positive, then more centres can be opened as before.