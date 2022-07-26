scorecardresearch
Chandigarh: Covid-19 vax camps in schools restart today

Covid-19 vaccination camps too are restarting in schools after vacations from July 26. Children of both age groups 12 to 14 years and 15 to 18 years will be covered in these camps.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 26, 2022 3:19:22 am
To cover children of these age groups, the health department is launching Td 10/16 vaccination campaign in Chandigarh from July 26 onwards. (File)

As per the directions of the Government of India, children from the age group of 10 to16 years are to be covered and protected from tetanus and diphtheria diseases by vaccinating them with Td vaccine. To cover children of these age groups, the health department is launching Td 10/16 vaccination campaign in Chandigarh from July 26 onwards. All government schools will be covered as per the list shared by the education department in a phased manner.

Covid-19 vaccination camps too are restarting in schools after vacations from July 26. Children of both age groups 12 to 14 years and 15 to 18 years will be covered in these camps. All vaccines will be provided free of cost. The Covid-19 and Td 10/16 vaccination camps will be held in five schools:

* GMSSS, Sector 40
* GMSSS, Sector 21
* GMSSS, Sector 15
* GMSSS, Raipur Khurd
* GMSSS, Sarangpur

As per the directions of the Government of India, precaution dose for 18 years and above beneficiaries is being provided free from July 15 onwards. The Covid vaccination campaign, ‘Covid Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav’, will continue till September 30. This free precaution dose of Covishield and Covaxin is being provided to all eligible beneficiaries in all major government hospitals in Chandigarh. A gap of six months (26 weeks) from the date of the second dose is required for this precaution dose. The vaccine for the precaution dose will be the same as that of the second dose and Covid vaccination certificates will also be provided at the vaccination site to beneficiaries.

