Second dose of Covid-19 vaccination due in 97967 cases in Chandigarh, shows data

The Chandigarh health department, as part of a review of Covid vaccination of adults, has observed that the second dose of vaccine was overdue in 97967 cases in Chandigarh. In 9292 cases, 12 to 16 weeks had passed since the first dose and in 88675 cases, more than 16 weeks had passed since the first dose.

As per details available, in 97967 cases, the first dose of Covishield vaccine was administered more than 12 weeks ago and the second dose was still due.

Officials said that a call centre has been set up in Chandigarh Housing Board, and officials were now getting in touch with everyone whose second doses were pending on their mentioned mobile number. The effort, officials said, has been undertaken to increase the coverage of the second dose of the vaccine. In the last two days alone, about 20,000 telephone calls have been made to people who had skipped their second doses. The most common reasons cited by people for not taking the second jab was lack of time, not remembering the date of the first dose, not being aware that the second dose was due. In some cases, the phone number mentioned was not reachable/ was not answered.

VACCINATION OF CHILDREN

The vaccination of teen between the age of 15 and 18 years started on January 3, and so far, the UT health department has vaccinated about 65 per cent of the targeted population (72,000). Many of the other states/UTs, however during the same time, have covered more than 90 per cent of their targeted population. The UT health department hence now has set itself a target of January 26 to administer the first dose of vaccination to 100% of the targeted population between 15 and 18 years.

PRECAUTION DOSE

The targeted population of 60 years plus with comorbidity in UT Chandigarh is 15,600. Further, the targeted population of health workers and frontline workers were 26237 and 22438 respectively. Precaution dose to all these eligible persons were being administered since January 10.

According to Yashpal Garg, UT’s Health Secretary, the Covid infection has spread at a rapid pace in the city, with the daily case load, daily positivity rate, weekly positivity rate, and active cases on any particular day this time being higher than those recorded during the first and second waves. There are more than 9500 active Covid cases in the city at the moment. After a minor dip, the trend of daily positive cases increasing has returned to Chandigarh, with two Covid-related deaths being reported on Wednesday

The health department, added Garg, has deployed a lot of resources for early vaccination of all eligible people in Chandigarh and a sufficient number of vaccines doses were in stock to ensure that there was no waiting timefor getting either the first or second dose. The department has urged all citizens to ensure that they have taken both doses of the Covid vaccination and also to ensure that their friends/relatives/known persons are also covered.