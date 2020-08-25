Chandigarh extends odd-even scheme in markets for 10 more days

Meanwhile, a total of 60 vendors, whose samples were collected by the Chandigarh Administration, tested negative for the disease.

The Chandigarh Administration on Monday decided to extend the odd-even scheme in markets for ten more days. The scheme has been extended in 11 markets, including Krishna market in Sector 41, market near PNB Bank in Burail, Shastri market in Sector 22, Patel market in Sector 15, Sector 8 internal market, Azad market in Sector 20, Palace market in Sector 20, booth market, Sector 21, Palika Bazar and Sadar market in Sector 19 and Janta market in Sector 27 of Chandigarh.

The revised orders issued by the administration said that the odd-even system will also be imposed in the electronic market in Sector 18, while the scooter repair market in Sector 43 will remain closed on Sundays till September 3. It further said that some shops in Sector 22 will also remain closed for the next 10 days.

Meanwhile, a total of 60 vendors, whose samples were collected by the Chandigarh Administration, tested negative for the disease. Administrator VP Singh Badnore expressed happiness that in the random testing of vendors, all 60 vendors were found negative. He directed the Chandigarh MC Commissioner to continue with random testing.

PGIMER Director Dr Jagat Ram said that they have 167 patients in Nehru Hospital Extension, out of which 50 belong to Chandigarh, 69 to Punjab, 23 to Haryana, 12 to Himachal Pradesh and the remaining patients are from other states. He also said that they have tested 685 Covid samples, out of which 58 were found positive.

PGI informed that the additional 10 ventilators, received from the central government, have been installed and is working smoothly.

GMCH Director Principal Dr BS Chavan said that they tested 355 samples, out of which 62 were found positive. He informed that there were 53 patients in Dhanwantri College and 152 patients in Sood Dharmshala. Dr Chavan mentioned that in the last two days, 60 patients have been discharged for Covid facilities.



Director Health Services Dr G Dewan said that they have tested 616 samples for Covid-19, out of which 445 were by rapid-antigen testing. Out of the samples collected for antigen tests, 89 were found positive. Dr Dewan further said that regular fogging was being done in Sector 33. He also stated that 19,000 persons have enrolled for the Digital Health Cards scheme under the National Digital Health Mission.

Badnore said that 19,000 persons have already registered themselves for Digital Health Cards. He also directed the Heads of departments to ensure that employees and their families are immediately registered for health cards. He also appealed to the councilors to encourage people in their areas to register themselves for Digital Health Cards and it will be beneficial in medical treatment, both for doctors and patients.

Waterlogging due to Sukhna be tackled

The Administrator directed MC Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to ensure that the waterlogging in different areas due to opening of Sukhna gates be tackled by urgent draining out of water. He said that the residents should not face any inconvenience due to waterlogging.

Serology tests

Badnore also instructed Director Health Services Dr Dewan to keep mobile teams prepared, as they can be utilised for Serology testing, as and when a final decision is taken in consultation with the Health ministry.

