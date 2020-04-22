Chandigarh: COVID-19 duty has changed my perspective about policing, says under-training DSP

The Maloya police station is one of the most sensitive area in terms of policing and areas including Dadumajra village, Maloya, Maloya colony, Gawala colony etc, containing more than one lakh, fall under the jurisdiction of the station. (Representational)C The Maloya police station is one of the most sensitive area in terms of policing and areas including Dadumajra village, Maloya, Maloya colony, Gawala colony etc, containing more than one lakh, fall under the jurisdiction of the station. (Representational)C

“WHEN I joined Delhi police services, I had a different impression about the police service. It was of chasing the tough criminals, solving sensational crimes and maintaining law and order situation in the area. But the COVID-19 pandemic duty has changed my perspective about policing completely. I am learning a lot these days. It is one of the experiences which will help me throughout my professional career,” says under-training DSP Palak Goel, SHO PS Maloya. A 2019 batch DANIPS cadre DSP joined Chandigarh police in January this year on the probation period, she is under practical training in the city.

“Though a 12-hour long duty has made it mandatory for every police personnel these days, but being the SHO of Maloya, my duty is round-the-clock. Apart from maintaining law and order, attending all the crime spots in the area is my prior duty. Maloya is a densely-populated area full of rehabilitation colonies, slum colonies and villages and making people follow the complete lockdown and curfew rules is a big challenge in itself.”

The Maloya police station is one of the most sensitive area in terms of policing and areas including Dadumajra village, Maloya, Maloya colony, Gawala colony etc, containing more than one lakh, fall under the jurisdiction of the station.

Palak Goel’s spans from ensuring social distancing on part of people standing in long queues for collecting dry ration, food packets to maintaining law and order, and also keeping a tab on the movements at outer nakas which are under her jurisdiction.

The officer follows all precautions before entering and leaving her house. “I enter the house from the rear gate, sanitize the uniform, belt, badges, stars, shoes and my cell phone. I take a wash and enter the main premises of the house. My husband follows the same routine,” she said.

DSP Palak Goel lives in Sector 7 Panchkula and her husband, Deepanker Garg, is an under-training Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officer, posted in Mohali. He is also engaged in COVID-19 duties these days.

