‘We can’t predict the virus’ path’: Dr Suman Singh

THE last few days have seen a dip in Covid cases, with the average number of positive cases between 500 to 900 with January 25 reporting 540 cases and January 26 reporting 540 cases and January 27 reporting 565 cases.

The number of deaths has increased in the last one week, with the number now 23, though the rate of hospitalisation, according to Dr Suman Singh, Director of Health Services is well under control, with people with comorbidities and the elderly requiring longer and more intensive care. Today, 353 beds with oxygen are occupied and 38 ventilator beds are occupied.

“We have seen more hospitalisations in the last few days, and as said earlier, the elderly and those who are immunocompromised have and will be affected more, irrespective of the mild nature of the virus. We can’t predict the path of the virus, and also, out of the deaths in this wave, about ten were totally unvaccinated, so the only way to be safe is to mask up, and get vaccinated. We also observed that those who are not fully vaccinated, were either living alone, were old, had comorbidities, or were not in a condition to take the vaccine at the respective centre, that’s why we have started Covid vaccinations at home for a select group of people at home so that we can reach out to everyone,” explained Dr Singh.

In Chandigarh, 127.09 per cent of people have been vaccinated for the first dose and 100.11 have been for the second dose, and according to Dr Singh, vaccination will protect us from severe disease and also prevent the spread of disease, urging children in the age group of 15 to 15 years to come forward for vaccination. “Parents will be more confident to send the children to schools and also outside when they are vaccinated and senior people in the home will also be protected, once our larger population is protected,” said Dr Singh.