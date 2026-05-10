Chandigarh court rejects Madhu Kishwar’s anticipatory bail plea in fake video case

An FIR against Kishwar was registered by the Chandigarh Police at the Sector 26 police station in April.

The Chandigarh district court has dismissed an anticipatory bail plea of academic Madhu Kishwar in connection with the circulation of a fake and misleading video purportedly linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, the court is yet to release a detailed order.

An FIR against Kishwar was registered by the Chandigarh Police at the Sector 26 police station in April, following a complaint filed by advocate and former BJP councillor Satinder Singh.

The complaint alleged that a social media handle associated with Kishwar shared “a circulating video” with “forged and misleading” captions and “objectionable text falsely identifying the person in the clip as the Prime Minister”.