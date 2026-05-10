Chandigarh court rejects Madhu Kishwar’s anticipatory bail plea in fake video case

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Chandigarh district court has dismissed an anticipatory bail plea of academic Madhu Kishwar in connection with the circulation of a fake and misleading video purportedly linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
However, the court is yet to release a detailed order.
An FIR against Kishwar was registered by the Chandigarh Police at the Sector 26 police station in April, following a complaint filed by advocate and former BJP councillor Satinder Singh.
The complaint alleged that a social media handle associated with Kishwar shared “a circulating video” with “forged and misleading” captions and “objectionable text falsely identifying the person in the clip as the Prime Minister”.
Police registered the case under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections 196, 318, 336(1), 336(3), 336(4), 340, 353 and 356, along with sections 66C, 66D and 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
The complaint alleged that the social media post was intended to harm the reputation of a constitutional authority and disturb public peace and tranquillity. The complainant also alleged that the video featured a travel vlogger and had originally been uploaded from the vlogger’s wife’s account.
Police sources said Kishwar had been issued notices several times to join the investigation. Apprehending arrest, she approached the district court seeking anticipatory bail, which has now been rejected.
Earlier, Kishwar had moved the district court seeking a copy of the FIR registered against her.
During the course of the investigation, the Chandigarh Police recorded statements of individuals linked to the original video, including the woman who allegedly uploaded it and her husband, who was purportedly seen in the clip.
Another woman appearing in the video has also given her statement, police said.
Police have arrested one accused in Hyderabad, Telangana, in connection with the case.
Police said the investigation remains at a preliminary stage and further action will depend on the evidence collected.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram