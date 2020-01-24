Chandigarh court rejects DSP’s anticipatory bail plea

The court of ADSJ Girish heard Soni’s application and rejected it. (Representational) The court of ADSJ Girish heard Soni’s application and rejected it. (Representational)

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Thursday dismissed anticipatory bail plea of Punjab Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Atul Soni in connection with an attempt to murder and assault case. Soni filed the application in the court on January 21.

The court of ADSJ Girish heard Soni’s application and rejected it.

DSP Soni was booked on Sunday on the charges of assault, attempt to murder and shooting at his wife at their residence. The incident happened at a housing society in Sector 68.

Soni’s wife Sunita Soni, who is also a complainant in the case, appeared in the court and told the judge that she was angry at the time of the incident and no firing incident had taken place. Soni’s lawyer H S Dhanoa also told the court that Sunita Soni had submitted the affidavit with the police in which she categorically rejected the police theory of registering the case against her husband.

The judge heard the arguments before the lunch and kept the decision pending till lunch time. Later the judge dismissed the bail application of Soni. Now, the family could approach Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Soni was booked on January 19 under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (assault), 498-A (domestic violence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of Arms Act.

A day after registration of the case, Soni’s wife Sunita had denied the allegations and claimed to submit an affidavit with the police station saying that no firing incident had taken place at their home.

The police, however, claimed that an illegal .32 bore pistol was recovered from Soni’s home in Sector 68 and his wife had given the pistol to the police team which had gone to Soni’s home after the incident.

Meanwhile, Atul Soni was yet to arrested. The police officials said that his location could not be traced.

