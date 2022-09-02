Chandigarh court orders filing of FIR 3 yrs after mystery death of city resident

Three years after a man, who worked as a sweeper at a government college, was found dead under mysterious circumstances, the Chandigarh Police, acting on the directions of a local court, have booked two people for murder.

The FIR under sections of murder (302) and 120 b (criminal conspiracy) of IPC, has been registered at Chandigarh’s Police Station 39, on the complaint of Naresh Kumar, a resident of Sector-35, Chandigarh, against Pardeep Singh Negi and Vicky Sabharwal, both residents of Sector 35.

As per the police, Naresh Kumar, who is the father of the victim (Rohit), had alleged that on June 13, 2019, his son had gone to meet his friend Pardeep Singh Negi. When Rohit didn’t return till late in the evening, his wife launched a search for him and later learnt that he had been admitted at GMSH (Government Multi Speciality Hospital), Sector 16. The family then rushed to the hospital and were told that Rohit was dead.

The family later lodged a police complaint in which they stated that they suspected the involvement of Pradeep Negi and Vicky Sabharwal in the death of their son. The family also alleged that Rohit’s mobile phone, purse containing some documents and his ATM card as well as his motorcycle was missing. Seven days after the incident, the family, however, received a parcel that contained Rohit’s purse and other belongings, which they said had been sent through registered post by Negi.

The family also learnt that the incident took place in Sector 40 where Rohit was allegedly administered an injection.

The family collected CCTV camera footage installed in the area, wherein they saw Negi and Rohit arrive at the spot together and later Sabharwal joining them.

The police, however, failed to take any action against the suspects, despite receiving the complaint. The family later decided to move Chandigarh district court and filed a complaint under section 156 (3) of CrPC, seeking registration of FIR against the suspects. The court, after hearing the matter, ordered the Chandigarh Police to register an FIR in the matter and launch a probe.