Chandigarh: Court orders auction of Transport DG’s official car

The district court of Chandigarh ordered to auction the official car of the Director General Transport Haryana, Chandigarh following an execution application moved by a electrician of Haryana Roadways department at Chandigarh.

The vehicle attached by the court will be auctioned on July 30, 2019 if the department is unable to pay the amount as per the court orders, but if the payment will be made before the date of auction, then the auction will not take place.

The orders for the auctioning of the car have been pronounced by the court of Abhishek Phutela, Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division), after an employee of the Haryana Roadways, Durga Dutt moved an execution application for not getting revised pay grade benefit from the department.

As per the civil suit application, Dutt had submitted that he joined as Helper Electrician in the office of General Manager, Haryana Roadways, Chandigarh in 1986 and was promoted to as Assistant Electrician from 1995 but in the same pay scale of Helper. He was then promoted to the post of electrician in the year 2015 and his pay scale was revised to 1200-2040.

Advocate Vishal Gupta, counsel for Dutt argued in the court that the Haryana government had revised the pay scale for electrician to 4000-6000 from January 1, 1996, but Dutt was not given the benefit of the revised pay scale when he had been promoted to electrician in 2015. Dutt thus filed a Civil Suit against the department in 2015, seeking revised pay scale as of the electrician at grade pay of Rs 4000. On hearing the plea of Dutt, and after the arguments of the counsels, the Court on September 5, 2017, allowed the petition of Dutt, and directed the Haryana Roadways Department to give him the revised pay scale benefit as per the grade pay of Rs 4000 from November 1, 2016, along with six percent of interest till realisation.

But when the Haryana Roadways did not gave the payment benefits to Dutt, he moved an execution application in the court against the department on March 8, 2018. On the execution application, the court of Additional Civil Judge had then ordered to attach the government vehicle of Director General Transport, Haryana.

After this the Haryana Roadways department then appeared with two demand drafts in the Court on May 2019, but on the name of the Court. The Court of Abhishek Phutela thus ordered, “…No such direction was passed by the Court. Public money has been wasted in the fees for preparing such drafts. Admittedly, there is no stay on the operation of the judgment…Incomplete compliance report is rejected…”

The Court on May 22, ordered to put the official car of the Director General Transport Haryana on auction for sale on July 30, 2019. The Court has sought a report for the same auction on August 20, 2019.