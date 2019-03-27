Chandigarh court notice to Burail jail authorities on drug supply

THE ADDITIONAL District and Sessions Court of Chandigarh on Tuesday issued a notice to the Superintendent of Model Jail, Burail, to file a reply over an application moved by an accused in a rape case, who has alleged that contraband (cannabis) is being supplied in the jail from judicial lock-up of the court.

The court of ADJ Poonam R Joshi issued the notice to the Model Jail Superintendent, Amandeep Singh, to file a reply in the matter on the next date of hearing scheduled for March 28. The accused, Vinod Kumar, 51, on Tuesday filed a written application to the District and Sessions Court, alleging that he is being harassed physically by the policemen on duty in the jail and judicial lock-up.

When Kumar was brought to a courtroom on Tuesday, he started alleging that he is being harassed physically by the policemen. He alleged that when he along with other prisoners was being checked, an accused in another case was found with cannabis in his pocket. Kumar alleged that the contraband is supposedly taken from judicial lock-up of the court to the Model Jail, Burail, and the jail authorities are not taking any action against such activities. Kumar also alleged that he had been deliberately not made to appear before the court on the previous hearing as well which was on March 19, and the policemen have been harassing him.

After hearing the plea of Kumar, the court issued a notice to the Jail Superintendent. The bail plea of the accused is also scheduled for hearing on March 28. As per reports, accused Kumar is facing trial for allegedly attempting to rape 20 years old in Sector 41, Chandigarh. As per the complaint, on September 6, 2018, while the woman was alone at her residence, accused Kumar, to whom she calls her uncle, came to her residence and then sexually harassed her. When she objected, the accused threatened her with dire consequences.

A complaint in this regard was given by the woman to the police. The accused was arrested on October 17, 2018, at the Sector 39 police station. The accused is now facing trial under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 511(attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code in the ADJ court.