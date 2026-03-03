Court sentences 3 young men to 10 years of imprisonment for robbing pedestrian of Rs 600, Aadhaar card and mobile

A Chandigarh court sentences three men to 10 years of imprisonment for robbing a pedestrian of ₹600, a mobile phone, and an Aadhaar card in 2020.(File Photo)

The district court of Chandigarh has sentenced three young men to 10 years of imprisonment for robbing a pedestrian of Rs 600, his Aadhaar card and a mobile phone in Mauli Jagran area of the city in 2020.

The court also imposed fines of Rs 15,000 each on two of the convicts and Rs 10,000 on the third.

The order was pronounced by Additional District and Sessions Judge Sonika, who convicted Rajinder, alias Dhani (24), Shubham, alias Bambo (22), and Kashim, alias Machhi (18) under sections 395 (dacoity) and 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the IPC. Rajinder and Kashim were also convicted under Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property).