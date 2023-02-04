Chandigarh court grants 2-year jail to Punjab man who tried to molest woman inside auto

The District Court of Chandigarh has awarded two years of jail to a Punjab resident who tried to outrage the modesty of a woman in Chandigarh in 2021.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class court held Jagbir Singh guilty under section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the convict.

According to the police complaint, the woman, who works in a private company, was assaulted by a fellow passenger inside an autorickshaw that she hired from Tribune Chowk at 3 pm on January 16, 2021.

The prosecution said that the accused person approached her for friendship initially. When she refused, Singh grabbed her forcefully and intended to outrage her modesty near the light point of Sector 28, Chandigarh. The man alighted from the auto when she raised an alarm and ran away. The woman also chased him and managed to catch him with the help of the public and the police near the Central Mall.

The defense counsel during the trial argued that no independent witness has been joined by the prosecution and prayed for the acquittal of the accused.

The court, after hearing the arguments, said that the said lapse on the part of the prosecution or the investigating agency cannot be used to cause harm to the complainant especially when the complainant has duly established her version and has supported the case of the prosecution even during her cross-examination.

The court pointed out that the investigating agency was required to join an independent witness out of the public which caught hold of the accused and was required to obtain CCTV footage.

“Further, merely because no test identification parade of accused was not conducted, the accused cannot be acquitted as admittedly the accused was caught at the spot itself when he was trying to run away after commission of offence in question and was arrested on the identification of complainant only who has identified him in the court as well”, said the Court of Randeep Kumar, JMIC (Judicial Magistrate First Class), while holding the accused guilty.