Chandigarh court issues non-bailable warrants against two Romanian nationals for ATM skimming

The district Court of Chandigarh has issued non bailable warrants (NBW) against the two Romanian nationals facing trial for allegedly installing skimming devices and cameras at the Canara Bank ATM in Sector 17, Chandigarh. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on November 29, 2019.

The NBWs were issued by the Court of CJM Abhishek Phutela, against Attila Luhos and Parashiv George. The court has also issued a notice to their sureties.

The accused Parashiv George and Attila Luhos had been granted bail by the ADJ Court of Rajeev Goyal, in December 6, 2018, and February 21, 2019. Luhos did not appear in the CJM Court for trial proceedings on May 22, 2019, and thus his bail was cancelled by issuing warrants of arrest. His accomplice, Parashiv George took an exemption from appearance in court on May 22, 2019, and later when he also did not appear in the court on May 28, 2019, his bail was also cancelled and a warrant of arrest was issued against him. The court thus issued NBWs against the duo.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police is to file a reply in the Court of JMIC Kushal Singla, on application of another Romanian, Miclea Lecian Lonut, who had sought permission to move abroad. Lonut had been granted bail on November 15, 2018.