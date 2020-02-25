Chandigarh Court issues fresh warrants for Unitech Director Ajay Chandra

The special CBI Court of Chandigarh on Monday issued fresh summons to accused Unitech Director Ajay Chandra, with directions to produce him through the VC. (Representational Image) The special CBI Court of Chandigarh on Monday issued fresh summons to accused Unitech Director Ajay Chandra, with directions to produce him through the VC. (Representational Image)

The special CBI Court of Chandigarh on Monday issued fresh summons to accused Unitech Director Ajay Chandra, with directions to produce him through the VC. The Court also said that in case of failure, strict action will be taken against the concerned Jail Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Delhi.

The Court of CBI Judge ADJ Dr Sushil Kumar Garg issued fresh production warrants for accused Ajay Chandra for February 26.

The warrants against Chandra were received back with report/explanation of Jail Superintendent, Tihar Jail, Delhi, that the accused cannot be produced as he is required to be produced before the Court of Delhi in another case of cheating and criminal conspiracy. The CBI Court thus directed to produce accused Ajay Chandra through VC of the Superintendent Jail, Tihar Jail, or through VC of the concerned court.

“In case of failure of production of accused Ajay Chandra through VC, strict action will be taken against the concerned Jail Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Delhi, in accordance with law,” held the CBI Court.

The four accused in the case include former UT advisor Lalit Sharma, former UT Home Secretary Krishna Mohan, former UT Director (Tourism) Vivek Atray and Unitech Builders Director Ajay Chandra. All the four were summoned at the CBI Court of Chandigarh in the 10-year-old case related to the allotment of land for an amusement-cum-theme park in Chandigarh. The three former IAS officials appeared before the Court, however, accused Ajay Chandra has not yet appeared before the Court.

The proceedings in the matter were initiated after the CBI Court rejected the closure report of the CBI for the third time, which gave a clean chit to the three top former bureaucrats and Unitech Builders firm.

The three bureaucrats, along with Unitech Director Ajay Chandra were booked by the CBI on October 4, 2010, on charges of abuse of power and criminal conspiracy under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC.

