Chandigarh court issues bailable warrant against probe officer for skipping hearing in murder case

The district court of Chandigarh on Monday issued bailable warrant against a policeman for not appearing to record his statement pertaining to the 2018 murder case of a minor, of which he was the investigating officer.

Advertising

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajeev Goyal issued the warrant against Inspector Zahid Parvez Khan, station house officer of Industrial Area police station with a Rs 5,000 surety. He will now have to appear in court at the next hearing on February 28.

Inspector Khan was probing the case of a 5-year-old girl whose throat was slit in public view, allegedly by a neighbour at Sanjay Colony, Industrial Area Phase 1, on February 25, 2018.

After the crime, the accused — identified as Kamlesh, had been nabbed by the public who handed him over to police. A case of murder was lodged against him on the basis of a complaint filed by the minor’s father, which stated that he had reached the spot to find Kamlesh holding down his daughter Ujala down using his legs and then slitting her throat with a sharp weapon. With the help of other passersby, he had overpowered Kamlesh. Ujala was rushed to GMCH-32, where doctors had declared her brought dead. The accused, who is on trial for murder, had stated in court that he was possessed by the “spirit of a goddess”.

Advertising

Records state that Inspector Khan had been issued summons to appear on February 14, but had sent a request stating his inability to appear, which was disallowed by the court. The court thus issued bailable warrant against him, since his statement as investigating officer were crucial for the case.