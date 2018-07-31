Chandigarh: Court frames charges against actor, son for preventing police from duty

The father and son allegedly obstructed public servants from doing duty at a drink-driving checkpost. (Representational Image) The father and son allegedly obstructed public servants from doing duty at a drink-driving checkpost. (Representational Image)

The Chandigarh district court on Monday framed charges against city-based theatre artiste Gurcharan Singh Channi and his son Gyan Dev Singh for allegedly obstructing public servants from doing duty at a drink-driving checkpost. The trial is scheduled to commence on October 23.

The charges were framed by Chief Judicial Magistrate Akshdeep Mahajan under Section 186 (obstructing public servant from doing duty) and Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on September 21, 2016, when the police at a drunken-driving checkpost at Sector 16/17 light point stopped a car driven by Gyan Dev around 10.20 pm and asked him to blow into the alcometer.

The meter showed a reading of 95.5 mg, which was way above the permissible limit of 30 mg. The policemen then asked Gyan Dev to produce his driving licence and car documents, saying the vehicle would be impounded. At this, Channi, sitting beside his son, allegedly began to argue with the police. The duo then refused to sign and receive the challan.

According to the police, Channi and his son also created a ruckus for about an hour thereby obstructing them from doing duty at the checkpost. The accused even tried to drive away, which the police prevented, telling them that the car was to be impounded. So, the duo got off, hired a cab and left.

The police then registered a case against the father-son duo under sections 186 and 353 IPC at Sector 17 Police Station, Chandigarh.

