Chandigarh court dismisses MC plea against arbitrator order on martyr Bhagat Singh’s nephew

THE ADDITIONAL District and Sessions Judge of Chandigarh has dismissed the plea of Municipal Corporation to set aside the order of arbitrator in favour of martyr Bhagat Singh’s nephew Abhay Sandhu, who had to be paid Rs 4 lakh for a contractual work done by his company for the civic body in Sector 11, Chandigarh, in 2000. The court of ADJ, Sanjeev Joshi, also imposed a cost of Rs 30,000 on the MC and upheld the order of arbitration, which was in favour of firm “AKS Tiles”, owned by Abhay Sandhu, who is the nephew of martyr Bhagat Singh.

The court held that “…the petition in hand is devoid of all merits and the same is hereby dismissed with costs of Rs 30000, as M/s AKS Tiles has been compelled to run from pillar to post for about 18 years and compelled to knock the door of the court twice despite having the legal claim to the contractual amount of the work done by him in the year 2000…”

As per the case, the MC had floated a tender for providing and fixing chequered tiles on V-4 Road in Sector 11, Chandigarh, and the tender for the same was allotted to the company of Sandhu, AKS Tiles, in February 2000, due to low quotation. The total work allotted to Sandhu’s firm was for measurement of 24,498 square feet at the rate of Rs 28.25 per square feet. The company completed the work as per the terms and conditions of contract in May 2000.

Thereafter, an inspection was carried out by the MC officials regarding the fixing tiles and the same was found in order and no defect was pointed out by any of the authority. However, no payment was made by the corporation for the work done. Sandhu kept on requesting in vain for payment of Rs 4 lakh from the MC. Later, he moved the court against the MC. After six years, in 2012, the matter was referred for arbitration. In 2016, the arbitrator, engineer N P Sharma, superintending engineer, (B&R), Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, decided the matter in favour of Sandhu’s firm and awarded Rs 4 lakh with simple interest to be reckoned from February 22, 2001, i.e. the date when the company made representation to the chief engineer.

The Municipal Corporation then challenged the award in favour of Sandhu’s firm on the grounds that the arbitrator awarded the amount without going through the terms and conditions. It was also argued by MC that the award is against the public policy and in violation of the terms of the contract and the arbitrator failed to consider the fact that the company could not produce any certificate of having obtained for the manufacturers of ISI marked tiles or installing ISI marked tiles and so it was not entitled for any amount. Thus, challenging the award of arbitrator in the ADJ court, the MC sought its dismissal.

However, counsel of Abhay Sandhu argued that the tender which was allotted to him was revised and it was stated that the tiles should be equivalent to ISI mark.

The ADJ court after hearing the arguments ruled that the entire case of the MC for challenging the award of arbitrator was totally baseless.

“Every senior official of the administration and Municipal Corporation wanted to settle the matter in the court as everyone wants to shield the erring officials. It is a fantastic case of maladministration and needs to be rectified,” said Satinder Singh, former MC Councillor. “Can now senior officials look into the matter and ensure that no such incident should occur again?”