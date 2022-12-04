Chandigarh court dismisses BJP leaders’ petition seeking discharge from 2020 case

The Chandigarh District Court on Saturday dismissed a plea filed by Punjab BJP leaders seeking discharge from a case filed in 2020 related to disobedience of order issued by a public officer.

The accused in the case —Tikshan Sud, Arvind Mittal, Madan Mohan Mittal, Vijay Sampla, Arun Narang, Master Mohan Lal, Manoranjan Kalia, Dr. Baldev Chawla, Ashwani Sharma, Tarun Chugh, Surjeet Kumar Jyani, KD Bhandari, Arunesh Shakar, Subhash Sharma, Malvinder Singh Kang and Jiwan Gupta — had been booked by the Chandigarh Police on August 21, 2020, under Section 188 (disobedience to order issued by a public officer) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the police, the accused and their supporters, violated prohibitory orders that had been issued under Section 144 of CrPC and tried marching towards the residence of then Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to protest against some policies of the state government.

The applicants, in their discharge application before the Chandigarh court, had contended that no FIR can be registered in relation to an offence under Section 188 IPC, because Section 195 of CrPC, provides that no court shall take cognizance of any offence punishable under Section 172 to Section 188 of the IPC except upon a complaint in writing from a public servant concerned.

The court of Dr Aman Inder Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate, after hearing the matter, however, dismissed the plea of

accused.