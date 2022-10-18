Chandigarh: Court declines Jeev plea to book man who bought his car in 2014, firm that sealed deal

A local court in Chandigarh Monday junked a plea by golfer Jeev Milkha Singh who had sought directions to appropriate authorities for registration of an FIR against a dealer and a purchaser, to whom he had sold his car in 2014, after he received court notices pertaining to unpaid challans for the car.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Dr Aman Inder Singh declined Jeev’s plea stating that he had failed to comply with Section 50 of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, which lays down that a person selling his vehicle should obtain a no objection certificate (NOC) from the registering authority, where the vehicle is registered (in this case Chandigarh), and send it to registering authority where the vehicle is to be registered (in this case Delhi) after transfer.

The golfer in his plea had said that he was the registered owner of a Mercedes Benz car, which he had sold in June 2014 to one Nitin Jain, director, Vibes Healthcare Limited, Hauz Khas, through a car dealer Tejinder Singh of Rally Motors for Rs 35 lakh. He said in the plea that all documents pertaining to sale and purchase of the vehicle were executed and Nitin Jain had handed over a duly sworn affidavit to Jeev on June 10, 2014. However, after getting the possession of the car, Jain did not transfer the registration of the vehicle.

The international golfer’s lawyer had earlier said that Jeev has received notices from a Delhi court regarding 63 challan violations amounting to Rs 83,000, accruing since 2015, as the vehicle continues to be registered in his name. Jeev thus moved the UT court seeking directions to the police to register an FIR against Jain and Tejinder Singh under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 471 (using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record]) and 120 b (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC for not getting registered the vehicle in the purchaser’s name.

After hearing the arguments, CJM Aman Inder Singh, said, “The only grievance (of complainant Jeev Milka) is that after the purchase, respondents (Nitin Jain) and (Tejinder Singh) are not getting the vehicle registered in their names. As per Jain’s affidavit, he is a resident of Delhi and he alone has purchased the car in question and Tejinder Singh is not a transferee of the vehicle.”