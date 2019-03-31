Chandigarh: Court declares daughter of owner of Batra Theatre a PO

The district court of Chandigarh has declared the daughter of owner of Batra Theatre a Proclaimed Offender (PO) in a cheque dishonour case and has directed the SHO to register an FIR against the accused PO under relevant sections of the IPC.

The accused, Ankur Batra, has been declared PO as she did not appeared in the court despite issuance of non-bailable warrants against her by the Court of Praveen Kumar, JMIC (Judicial Magistrate First Class). A proclamation was also issued on February 12, 2019, under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act.

Ankur Batra is Naresh Batra’s daughter, who is the chairman of Batra Group of Companies that also owns the Batra Theatre in Sector 37, Chandigarh.

The Court of Praveen Kumar, (Judicial Magistrate First Class) mentioned in the order, “.Accused did not put in an appearance. Accordingly, this court is of the considered view that he is absconding. Hence, the accused is declared Proclaimed Offender.Further, concerned SHO is directed to register an FIR against the accused under relevant provisions of IPC.”

Advocate Neelam Singh, counsel for State Bank of India (SBI), said Ankur Batra had issued cheques in favour of SBI bank through an account which was reported to be closed. Thereafter, the cheque was dishonoured.

As per the petition moved by SBI bank in the district court in 2017, Ankur Batra took a home loan from the SBI bank in 2012, worth Rs 1.40 crore. She was entitled to repay amount in monthly installments of Rs 1.38 lakh.

The accused, however, failed to upkeep the essence of the loan agreement, leading to accumulation of Rs 6.47 lakh as outstanding amount on account of irregular installments. Following this, the accused issued a cheque of Rs 6.47 lakh, in favour of SBI bank, to be drawn from her bank account in Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC bank), but the cheque was returned as the account was told to be closed. The bank, then issued legal notice to Batra, but to no avail. The SBI then moved a complaint against Ankur Batra under Section 138 of NI Act.

As per the petition of the bank, the cheque of the closed account was issued intentionally by the accused as she was fully aware that the cheque would not be honoured, when presented.

Advocate Neelam Singh said they will move the concerned SHO of the case, following court orders,to take further legal action against the PO.