Chandigarh: Court calls for keys of attached vehicle of Haryana Transport DG

The district court of Chandigarh has issued a notice to the superdar (person who takes surety on part of the department) of the attached official vehicle of the Director General of Transport Haryana, to appear in court with the keys of the vehicle, after learning that the car was being used even after being attached.

The order was made by the Court of Sachin Kumar, Civil Judge (Junior Division). The Court mentioned, “Compromise between the parties not effected. Payment has not been made. Let notice to superdar be issued for July 31 to be present along with keys of vehicle at hand.”

The order comes after the official vehicle of the DG Transport Haryana, a Honda City car (HR 01W 0001), had been attached by the Court of Civil Judge in March, following an execution application moved by a retired Inspector of Haryana Roadways department, after the department had not complied with court orders of making a payment of Rs 5 lakh to the retired official, Ram Saran.

After the official vehicle was attached, advocate Vishal Gupta, counsel for the complainant, pleaded the court to put the attached vehicle on sale as the payment was not being made to Ram Saran, even after orders. Advocate Gupta then also apprised the court that the Honda City car was still being used by the official, which is a violation of the law. The court thus hearing the plea, issued notice to the surety of the attached vehicle to appear with the keys of the vehicle.

As per the civil suit application, the complainant in the case, Ram Saran had joined the Haryana Roadways department on August 24, 1964 as a conductor in general category. He was promoted to the post of Inspector on December 14, 1988 and retired from the post of Inspector on September 30, 2000. Saran had argued that on the other hand, a conductor in the department who was fours years junior to him, was promoted before him and later also retired as Traffic Manager, which was a senior post to Inspector. Following this, Saran filed a civil suit at the district court on March 16, 2017 against Haryana Roadways for equal pay scale.

Following the plea, the court had passed an order in favour Ram Saran in July 2018 and directed the Haryana Transport department to pay the benefits to him which were around Rs 5 lakh, but the department did not pay any heed and did not comply with the orders. Saran then filed an execution application against the department for the order of his case in 2019 for not complying with court orders. Following that, the court attached the official vehicle of the Director General Transport Haryana.